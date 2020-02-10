The Learning Curve: Black History Month

We are going inside the community --- for the learning curve --- an educational segment we do on tuesday mornings.

And today .... lu porter -- the executive director of the evansville african american museum.

You have several events planned for the month of february -- which is also black history month.

1.

First, what is the museum hoping to accomplish this black history month?

2.

Let's take a look at some of the events planned for this month.

First up we have the "building bridges community forum" on thursday.

This month's theme is "dealing with discrimination at home and in the public sphere."

Tell us about this topic.

This free event is happening at the central library ... from 6pm to 8pm.

3.

The museum has several exhibits that open this month.

The first one opens today... and it's called "binding wounds - pushing boundaries -- african americans in civil war medicine.

" this exhibit shows now until march 18th.

Another exhibit to mention this morning "the community attic: 200 years of black history treasures."

It starts tomorrow (2/7) ... and runs through march 7th at the museum.

----- then this weekend on feb 11th the museum presents "discovering the underground railroad: african american quilts and the history of abolition in indiana and kentucky.

This is this saturday from 10am until 12pm ... at the henderson county public library.

It's free and open to the public.

--- then next weekend --- quickly--- we have the african american family painting workshop for adults and families.

This month the workshop focuses on stencil skyline painting.

This is something the whole family can enjoy on saturday, feb 18th from 1 until 4pm ... at the east branch library auditorium.

--- later this month ... there is the "this is our story, this is our song" african american griots, teju, the story teller and w-t johnson.

This is thursday ... feb 23rd ... at the evansville african american museum.

What can people expect at this event.

6pm - 7pm... this event is free and for children of all ages.

And finally we need to mention the "celebration of life to honor the life and legacy of ron glass.

Mark your calendars for saturday, feb 25th at 11am.

The museum partnered with the university of evansville for this event, right?

And then there is a special exhibit viewing following