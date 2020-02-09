11-year old dancing sensation

>>> ksee24 brings you a lifestyle show from women you know.

>> alex: well, the valley is full of talent.

Viewers of our show can agree to that.

Right now, there's a girl m making big moves on the dance floor.

She's pretty much done it all and isn't slowing down.

In fact, a video featuring the talented tween is going viral right now.

Here to show us her moves is alena garver herself.

Also, her mom and dad are here.

We were just talking about what a huge sacrifice this is for you guys really, too.

Because it's back and forth back to la, right?

>>> yes, we drive a lot.

It's worth it though.

>> alex: it's all about supporting your kids.

>>> you have to.

It's a sacrifice for the whole family.

>> alex: okay, so alena, you're only 11.

How did you know that you really wanted to dance?

>>> i started dancing when i was about 6 or 7 years old.

>> alex: in dinuba.

>>> yes.

>> alex: and you like hip hop, is that your favorite?

>>> yes, that's my favorite.

>> alex: how did you get to the point where you're in music videos and you're going down to l.a.

How did you get to that point?

>>> well, at first i just danced at my home studio in dinuba.

And when i was about 9 or 8-ish, i decided to drive up to la so i could dance at the studio called millennium dance complex.

>> alex: so, what is it like to audition?

Is it nerve-racking for you?

Really?

Have you ever tried out for something that maybe you didn't get?

>>> yeah.

>> alex: what was that feeling like?

>>> it just made me try harder for the next time.

>> alex: i love it.

I can tell she just pushes forward.

She just pushes forward.

You mentioned mom, this is a huge sacrifice.

But what do you see getting out of it?

What do you see her doing in the future, dancing?

>>> definitely dancing.

We've talked to her about life goals, too.

She knows college is a must.

And she's talked about touring, doing conventions, maybe going in business and owning a convention of her own where she gets to hire the choreographers.

>> alex: i love that.

We're gonna check out this little video going viral about you right now.

Let's check things out.

?] >> alex: where do you come up with those moves, alena?

That's amazing.

Is that your choreographer?

>>> no, no.

>> alex: but you find it easy to move like that?

It takes a lot of practice, i'm sure.

So, what's next for you?

What are your goals?

You're only 11.

What are your goals for when you're, let's say, 15.

>>> i just want to get more known and hopefully be on tv.

>> alex: well, you're on tv right now.

[laughter] >> alex: your video hit half a million views in two days.

That's pretty darn amazing.

So, we want to see you dance.

Can you dance a little bit for us?

You're just gonna free style it or what are you gonna dance for us?

>>> i'm gonna do the dance in the video.

>> alex: you are.

So, we're gonna play the music and you'll be able to dance, right?

>>> yes.

>> alex: while we get you ready to dance, why don't you tell us about how many hours you practice a day.

>>> i practice from 11:00 to almost 11:00 at night.

>> alex: you're kidding.

Okay, alena, take it away.

?] >> alex: that is amazing.

You see yourself on the screen there?

That is so cool.

So now, come over here real quickly.

I want to ask you about all these famous people you've met that you've danced with.

Who's your favorite famous person that you've danced with?

And who do you hope to some day dance with?

Should i let you take a breath first?

[laughter] >>> i want to dance with cher.

>>> why, cher?

>>> because she's inspiring and i got to do a video with her and she was so nice.

>> alex: we're so proud of you.

You could tell that she just feels it in her bones and in her soul.

And were you guys dancers when you were young?

Does it run in your family.

>>> i danced.

>> alex: alena, congratulations to you.

Next time i go to a big time concert and you're right there in the front.

Don't go anywhere, anybody.

