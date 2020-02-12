Rose McGowan slams Natalie Portman's Oscars outfit

Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman, Jussie Smollett Indicted in Chicago & More | THR News Rick Moranis is returning for the 'Honey, I Shrunk the Kids' reboot, Rose McGowan is slamming Natalie Portman's Oscars ensemble statement and Jussie Smollett has been indicted in Chicago. These are the.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 03:39Published 12 hours ago