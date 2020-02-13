Global  

Rex Tillerson Meeting

(--doug--)secretary of state rex tillerson met with canada's foreign minister today.

Mr. tillerson met with his counterpart chrystia freeland at the state department.

Ms. freeland will also be meeting with house speaker paul ryan, senator bob corker and senator john mccain.

Freeland was moved into foreign affairs last month when canadian prime minister justin trudeau shuffled his cabinet... aimed at working with the trump administration.

Her two day visit is expected to lay the groundwork for an anticipated visit by mr. trudeau as well as a possible renegotiating of the north american free trade agreement (nafta).




