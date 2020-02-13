Red Claws claw back for overtime win against Mad Ants

Hey good evening everyone... call it a tale of two halves... but the mad ants look like a completely different team than the beginning of the year...not only has the roster turned over significantly, but after a 1-8 start, the ants have flipped the scipt on their season, going 16-8 over their last 24 games..

Pushing them within just a game and a half of the final wildcard berth in the eastern conference... tonight they were back home hosting maine...and it was a "tacko tuesday" at the coliseum tonight..

Tacos in the media room... tacko fall and his 7 foot 5 frame on the court...take you to the fourth quarter... ants on top and adding to it... walt lemon junior nifty move inside... gets the circus shot to drop... game high 27 from him..

Fort wayne up eight... next trip down the floor.... back to a six point game... walt drops the pass off to ben moore... he had eight off the bench... that pushes the lead back to eight...maine would make a late push back... jaysean page pure from distance..

He had a game high 27... red claws back within two...they'd tie it..

Send it to o-t... and in the extra frame they'd take care of business..

Tremont waters with two of his 22...red claws win 123-119 in overtime... the ants are at capital city on thursday for a