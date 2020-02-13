Cruise Planners 1

A big announcement about >> today we're talking travelling and one woman who knows all about the best ways to get deals and the best places to go is michelle.

Welcome to "good day live."

So good to have you michelle.

>> thank you, julie.

Thanks for having me.

>> as the ceo and co-founder of cruise planner, i assume we have to talk cruises.

W what are the latest trends for some of the cruisers out there, maybe something they haven't done before.

>> maybe one of the things they haven't done, which is one of the big trends this year is river cruising.

Experiencing destinations and ports up close and personal.

Viking cruises are the world's leader, they dock in little towns that are quaint and charming.

It is an authentic way to enjoy local culture and cuisine.

They are typically smaller.

My favorite part is you're only going to unpack one.

We have recommendations for first time travelers.

Also trending is the portugal.

If you want something more exotic, china, cambodia and vietnam.

Right now viking river cruises has two for one and international discounts.

>> my parents just got back from the caribbean and had a ball together.

Can you talk about those destinations where couples can go?

>> you got honeymoons, second honeymoons.

Sandals is your best option.

15 resorts, 6 islands.

We're seeing couples upgrade to butler suites.

Gourmet restaurants and look at this beautiful over the water sweet bungalow.

Sandals is really the back drop for romantic couples get away.

At sandals you have 65% off, and air credits of up to a thousand dollars.

>> a lot of families, i feel like this time of year, they are thinking spring break, when you talk about family vacations, what options do you recommend?

>> you know, multi-generational travel today is all the rage.

Because everybody gets to go.

The grandparents, the extended family, and there's something for every one on board of a cruise ship.

Let's take royal caribbean international because the choices are endless, the teenagers can go on the flow rider, which is a surf simulator.

My favorite is the ifly, where you can learn how to skydive on board of the ship.

None of this costs, it is all included in the price.

On royal caribbean, they sail the world.

You land on a glacier and then you go dog sledding.

60% off of second guests and 30% off of third and fourth.

>> you took your passion for travel and the website is a great one, can you talk about what folks can find on your cic site?

>> we can do all of the work and there's no extra charge, because the vendors pay us.

50% of agents today are home based.

So if you're looking to book, cruise planners has agents in all 50 states.

We're the number one travel franchise company in the nation.

Or like you said, if you have passion for travel and you want to start a new career, go to cruise planners.com.

You can book or find more information about a new career, cruise planners.com.

>> good news for marvel fans who love to sail.

>> disney recently announced seven marvel theme sailings out of new york that will kickoff in the fall.

Now they plan to expand the program to eight more trips out of miami.

The marvel day at sea voyages feature a full day of marvel celebrations, meet and greet with characters and marvel themed activities for the children.