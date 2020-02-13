Global  

BATH, N.Y.

(18 NEWS) - Clayton Trial Day 22: Judge abruptly adjourns court for the day.
Studio shelby clark 18 news.

John?

Day 22 in the thomas clayton murder trial-- a short one.

18 news reporter tanner jubenville has details on the evidence presented in today's brief testimony.

Tanner: "day 22 in the trial for thomas clayton is another shortened day, as judge peter bradstreet adjourns court just before noon due to a matter of law that has to be resolved."

Cell phone and location mapping expert sy ray continued his testimony on thursday morning as the thomas clayton continues.

During today's testimony, ray used software he developed for one of his companies to show the jury a clearer picture of the movements and communications of thomas clayton and michael beard during september 2015.

Ray also testified to using scanning tools in the elmira, caton, and corning areas to determine the cell signal quality of the area.

In his data, ray says thomas clayton would have had good to excellent cell service at the time when thomas allegedly stopped by m&amp;m auto to use its landline.

Previous testimony says that call went to beard's phone.

Ray also testified that clayton's phone was on and had good cell service when he borrowed another person's cell phone to call beard during the poker game he attended the night of kelley's death that call was made at 10:53.

Ray testified clayton's phone showed it was on at that time.

Before further testimony could be presented, judge peter bradstreet stopped court proceedings, and adjourned court for the day.

He cited matters of law' that need to be sorted out before ray can continue testifying.

Tanner: "so another shortened day in what is already a shortened week of court proceedings.

Court resumes tomorrow morning at 9:30.

In bath,




