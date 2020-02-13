Flooding & evacuations at the Berenda Slough

Jessica porter.

Jessica ksee24 is your local weather authority... we continue to track flooding in the north valley... george a pre-evacuation advisory is in place for madera county residents... southwest of chowchilla.

Officials are monitoring the "berenda" slough ... as water is being released... george joe moeller is live this morning with details.

Joe.

Joe we are southwest of chowhilla..

This is the berenda slouogh"...the waterway officials are worried about.

You can see the water has taken over the road here, there are several road closures.

They are expecting water to potential rise to dangerous levels and possible flooding could happen.

Wednesday night officials issued a pre-evacuation advisory.

[a13]chowchilla flood-map joe here is a map of the areas under that are under thay advisory..

Highway 152 also called aveneue 23 south to avenue 18 and a half between robertson and road 16.

Joe wedensday night madera sheriffs officials got information from the army corp of engineers at eastman lake and chowchilla water district that people should expect an increased water flow to the berenda slough here.

With that...the sheriffs office late wednesday night issued an advisory for residents in the area where this slough runs through which is several blocks of rural land.

We spoke to a woman earlier the slough runs behind her home.

Her property flooded in 2006 when the last time the slough got this high.

She said she was up throughout the night monitoring the water after she got word of the advisory.

[a15]chowchilla flood-sotvo yeah, not again, and we planned to stay up in fact we did stay up late last night watching for it so, but it looked pretty good and we didn't worry and went to bed.

Joe residents should be aware of rising water levels and evalauate your conditions.sheriffs office says it is a good idea to have personal items packed and ready dor evacuation joe as the next storm moves joe as the next storm moves into the area officials will be monitoring this water.

The latest updates on the advisory can be found on the madera county sheriff's office fb page.

Live in madera county near chowchilla joe moeller.

Fb page.