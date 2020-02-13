Global  

Bridge Street: SAMMY Spotlight on John Spillett 2.9.17

This week's SAMMY Spotlight is on John Spillett, who was the Hall of Fame Music Educator three years ago.

He is accompanied today by Jimmy Cox.
Contact cny spca.org, are brought to you by silt means sit dog training.

>> sistina: it's time for this week's sammy spotlight.

John spillett was a music educator, mentoring students throughout area.

>> tenesha: today he's joined by jimmy cox on the keyboard with duke ellington's "things ain't what they used to be."

[ ?music?

] [ ?music?

] .

[applause] >> sistina: a big thank you to john spillett and tommy come.

