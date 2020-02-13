Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Exeter prevails over Boyertown in thrilling state opener

Exeter prevails over Boyertown in thrilling state opener

Video Credit: WFMZ Allentown, PA - Published < > Embed
Exeter prevails over Boyertown in thrilling state openerEagles advance to quarterfinals
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Exeter prevails over Boyertown in thrilling state opener

>> wendy davis: >>>dan moscaritolo:exeter and boyertown aren't separated by many miles in berks county.

But both wrestling programs have hit the road for hershey and a first round showdown in the triple-a bracket.

...eagles, enter states as district champs for the first time...bears, out of the pac, runners-up in district i...at 126...boyertown's jakob campbell pulls off the concrete special on brandon borton...campbell wins via fall...bears up 14-10at 132...exeter's austin desanto takes down christian fox to his back...de santo wins via tech fall 22-6...eagles up 15-14at 182...bears up...exeter's tyler bagoly locks in the cradle on elijah jones...3 back points...huge 6-3 for the eagles...bears up 26-24 195...exeter's denny karas pins boyertown's michael porreca....eagles up 30-26 final bout...exeter's jonathan greenleaf seals it with a pin on mason grohoskifinal exeter




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.