Exeter prevails over Boyertown in thrilling state opener

exeter and boyertown aren't separated by many miles in berks county.

But both wrestling programs have hit the road for hershey and a first round showdown in the triple-a bracket.

...eagles, enter states as district champs for the first time...bears, out of the pac, runners-up in district i...at 126...boyertown's jakob campbell pulls off the concrete special on brandon borton...campbell wins via fall...bears up 14-10at 132...exeter's austin desanto takes down christian fox to his back...de santo wins via tech fall 22-6...eagles up 15-14at 182...bears up...exeter's tyler bagoly locks in the cradle on elijah jones...3 back points...huge 6-3 for the eagles...bears up 26-24 195...exeter's denny karas pins boyertown's michael porreca....eagles up 30-26 final bout...exeter's jonathan greenleaf seals it with a pin on mason grohoskifinal exeter