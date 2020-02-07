Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indiana vs Purdue

Indiana vs Purdue

Video Credit: WTVW - Published < > Embed
Indiana vs PurdueIndiana vs Purdue
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Indiana vs Purdue

Two teams going in differnt directions meet tonight in bloomington.... purdue is plyaing for a big 10 championship and ncaa tournament seeding.... indiana....who has lost 3 of 4..... playing for it's tournament life.....it's the hoosiers and boilermakers from assembly hall.....establisher -- james blackmon jr. back from injury...blackmon jr. drive and layup for first hoosier points of the game...tied 2- 2...purdue off to a nice start...caleb swanigan scoring down low...boilermakers up 23-19...later in the first half...hoosiers in transition...robert johnson knocks down the 3...iu takes a 27-26 lead...and they would be up 36-32 at the break...2nd half...iu up 1...zach mcroberts offensive rebound...eventually gets to blackmon jr. who hits the 3- ball...42-38 hoosiers..later in the half...purdue down 2....vince edwards tough layup in traffic...he had 26 points...game is tied 57-57... just over a minute to play...boilermakers up 61- 59...caleb swanigan and- 1...5-point lead for purdue... ensuing hoosier possession...th omas bryant drives...whistle blows...and it's called a double foul on swanigan and bryant...both big guys foul out...and purdue holds on to win 69-64purdue wins 69-64wins (tom crean)great crowd, great atmosphere, i'm certainly proud of how they battled, competed and played through things.

But our margin for error is not high at this present time, and we need to do a better job of handling the details of the game.(james blackmon jr.)just approach it like that we need to get better.

We know talent in the room is never going to be a problem for us, it's just about staying together throughout the whole game.

(thomas bryant)we just have to keep fighting through the thicks and thins.

Just have to keep fighting and stay together.

We have to keep coming



Recent related news from verified sources

Purdue ruins Knight’s return with 74-62 victory at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr. scored 12 points and Aaron Wheeler added 11 to lead Purdue...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Purdue vs. Indiana odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 8 predictions from proven model

The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Purdue and Indiana.
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Purdue Indiana MBB [Video]Purdue Indiana MBB

Purdue Indiana MBB

Credit: WLFIPublished

Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in offensive outburst [Video]Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in offensive outburst

The Boilers visit Indiana on Saturday.

Credit: WLFIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.