Indiana vs Purdue

Two teams going in differnt directions meet tonight in bloomington.... purdue is plyaing for a big 10 championship and ncaa tournament seeding.... indiana....who has lost 3 of 4..... playing for it's tournament life.....it's the hoosiers and boilermakers from assembly hall.....establisher -- james blackmon jr. back from injury...blackmon jr. drive and layup for first hoosier points of the game...tied 2- 2...purdue off to a nice start...caleb swanigan scoring down low...boilermakers up 23-19...later in the first half...hoosiers in transition...robert johnson knocks down the 3...iu takes a 27-26 lead...and they would be up 36-32 at the break...2nd half...iu up 1...zach mcroberts offensive rebound...eventually gets to blackmon jr. who hits the 3- ball...42-38 hoosiers..later in the half...purdue down 2....vince edwards tough layup in traffic...he had 26 points...game is tied 57-57... just over a minute to play...boilermakers up 61- 59...caleb swanigan and- 1...5-point lead for purdue... ensuing hoosier possession...th omas bryant drives...whistle blows...and it's called a double foul on swanigan and bryant...both big guys foul out...and purdue holds on to win 69-64purdue wins 69-64wins (tom crean)great crowd, great atmosphere, i'm certainly proud of how they battled, competed and played through things.

But our margin for error is not high at this present time, and we need to do a better job of handling the details of the game.(james blackmon jr.)just approach it like that we need to get better.

We know talent in the room is never going to be a problem for us, it's just about staying together throughout the whole game.

(thomas bryant)we just have to keep fighting through the thicks and thins.

Just have to keep fighting and stay together.

We have to keep coming