Sports 10pm

And maryland are coming to a finish.

They are- so every single game counts when it comes to seeding.

Parkside traveled to delmar tonight.

Rams ahead already in the first.

Rayquan williams with the layup here.

Wildcats get to work... john roberts goes under and makes the baseline layin.

Williams on the transition.

Puts it up.

No good, but paul morgan junior is there and floats it on in.

Wilcats make this a ballgame... within 7.

Brooks parker passes all the way to the other side.sincere plinkett with the layup.

Rams put this game away- williams goes all the way to the other end and makes the layup through traffic.

Final score: parkside 62-46 onto what i think is the matchup of the week- ke- county hosting stephen decatur.

1.

Decatur on the run keve aluma running the break, slams it home decatur led early 2.

Kent responds takhi caulk behind the back pass to shemar turner spins and makes layup.

3.

Kents manny turner drives past his man stops and hits floater in the lane.

4.

Decaturs kevon voyles nice pass to the corner, gary briddell goes past his man to make layup.

5.

Last chance for kent down 3, freshman jayshaun freeman's 3 clanks off back rim.

Decatur wins 85-82 and snow hill traveled to kent island the bucaneers get to work early.

Dallas miller long three ball for the ki lead.

To the other end.ameer fisher played tough he fights through traffic for the lay up.

The eagles can go from deep too!

Zyaire johnson gets the steal, sinks the three from the left side.

Second half, commanding ki start.

The one handed slam by john van wie!

This crazy shot bydj thorton doesn't go in, tough roebound and putback by takhai wise.

Snow hill played tough and got the 59-54 road win.

That means theyre the #1 seed in the 1a east section 2 playoffs wihi on the road facing queen annes.... wihi has the 4-0 lead here devonta dixon bounce pass to john taylor who gets two for the indians.dixon actually had 24 of his own on the night.

Mikey monroe with the strong feed to tyrik brooks...layup there makes it 11-4 indians.

Wihi's damon mills gets the ball in the paint- careful dude!

Almost broke his own ankles there, but got the bucket.

Tie game... nick dunkerly not to be messed with.

He gets the baseline basket and the foul.

Wihi reclaims the lead though.

Keshawn marshall in the corner for the triple... he had 13 points as wihi takes the road win, 82-54 the final.

