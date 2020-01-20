SUPERMAN LOCAL

Many of grow up idolizing a character but the majority of us outgrow those childhood obsesssions...most of us but not everybody.

Everybody.that's the case in abilene.

You can look around for the birds, the planes, but there's no mistaking him for anything else...he's superman.

3 <<it's going to be fun out there.

You're going to see me dancing.

Maybe.his energy.

It's just infectious.this abilene radio dj is the superman to her lois lane.

Literally.la voz 93.3 fm, this is superman.but even when he's not on the airwaves, he's the real deal.:06:27 the thing is because nobody knows my first name at all.

I kid you, i not.

He's from mexico and you know, everybody else.

My dad calls me clark kent.

:06:37 áááhis admiration for the man of steel started when he was 18.

05:46 i just started wearing a lot of superman, watching a lot of movies with superman.so he changed his middle name to superman, legally."he wear his cape everywhere.

He doesn't own a shirt that's not superman at all."

His family wasnt sure about the whole thing at first.you're going too far.

He says that's loco.

That's loco.:07:14but eventually with his dad's permission, he made it official.as long as you save the last name, we're okay.

:06:49this is much more than dressing up, for superman it's about having good character, :08:45 if you watch the movies, he's a caring person.

He's kind.

He's humble.

He's selfless.

That's why i like superman.

ááá i want to be the person that he is.

>> >>superman has a 15-year-old daughter, who is named maddie but to him, she's super girl.

His soon-to-be wife is considering changing her name to lois lane...she says she's about 80 percent there.