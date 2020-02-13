Global  

Phantoms Beat Ice Caps

Phantoms Beat Ice CapsLehigh Valley wins 4-2
Advance, 58-42 the phantoms hosting the ice caps after losing jordan weal to the flyers today...tied at 2 in the 3rd period, under 4 minutes left...phantoms break the deadlock...mark alt scoring his first of the season...phantoms come back




