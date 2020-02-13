Leadsom remains tight-lipped over cabinet future

Andrea Leadsom refused to be drawn over her future as a government minister when questioned outside her home in central London as she left for work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to reshuffle members of his Cabinet today, with rumours that Business Secretary may lose her job.

Report by Blairm.

