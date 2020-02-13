Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title

Eagles hosting kassoná mantorville.

Second half á sydeney elliot starts us off with the triple from the wing to cut it down to a four point game.

But mya suess responds with a turnaround jumper in the paint and the komets have life.

That's where the eagles take over á the feed to alyssa ustby to the rack á she picks up the and one.

This time ustby gives it to vivica bretton for the long two á she drains it.

Lourdes would hit the game winner to clinch the hávál gold title.... 63 to 62.///