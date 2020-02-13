Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title

Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold titleLourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Lourdes holds off KM for HVL Gold title

Eagles hosting kassoná mantorville.

Second half á sydeney elliot starts us off with the triple from the wing to cut it down to a four point game.

But mya suess responds with a turnaround jumper in the paint and the komets have life.

That's where the eagles take over á the feed to alyssa ustby to the rack á she picks up the and one.

This time ustby gives it to vivica bretton for the long two á she drains it.

Lourdes would hit the game winner to clinch the hávál gold title.... 63 to 62.///




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.