Sunday night, the Grammys celebrated the best in music.

Adele took home all five awards including the night's top honors song, record and album of the year.

The night wasn't all pitch perfect for adele.

Music fans are mourning the death of jazz-pop musician Al Jarreau. The seven-time Grammy winner died Sunday morning at the age of 76. Jarreau was best known for his hits "Breakin' Away" and "We're in This Love Together."

He retired from touring last week, after he announced on twitter that he was hospitalized for exhaustion.

Set aside a little more dough if you're planning to enjoy "the happiest place on earth."

Single-day passes to the magic kingdom went up five extra dollars, with top tickets going for 124-bucks.

It's 869-dollars for annual passes at walt disney in florida, an increase of up to 40-dollars.

Premium parking spots are up five- bucks, they cost 40- dollars.

A United Airlines flight was delayed over the weekend because passengers thought their pilot may be mentally unstable. The pilot boarded her plane in Austin, Texas wearing street clothes.

Passengers say she then went on a rant over the intercom, speaking about her divorce and the presidential election.

And said she was going to be on oprah.

The flight to san francisco was delayed for two hours until the airline found a new pilot.

