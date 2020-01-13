Global  

Winter Showdown

Winter Showdown
Winter ShowdownIt's a wrap for the 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park.
Of the year.

Maddie: it's a wrap for the third annual winter showdown at kern county raceway park.

Rain on friday had the race off to a false-start... but the event went off without a hitch saturday.

Bakersfield's own derek thorn from campbell motorsports captured the checkered flag, leading all 250 laps.

Thorn said the win is a career maker.

"we got a lot of seconds, a lot of thirds, in a lot of places and to come here and finish it off in bakersfield met my wife here to bring them home the win means a lot to me."

"hometown hero was certainly stout and really fast so congratulations to derek and all those guys they had a fast flawless racecar so it was fun to watch."

Maddie for his efforts, thorn won 30 thousand dollars.

Oklahoma's donnie wilson was second, with nascar stars kyle busch and erik jones third




