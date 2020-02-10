Global  

Dozens of Louisiana Dogs Compete in NYC Westminster Dog Show

Welcome back, 141st annual westminster kennel club dog show, the "super bowl" of dog shows begins this monday at madison square garden in new york city.

More than 3,200 dogs representing 200 different breeds will be in attendance, including 31 from the state of louisiana.

Joining me this morning is carl grotton, publicity chair for the pelician cluster dog show and his show dog, astro.

Behind The Scenes At The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show [Video]Behind The Scenes At The 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

There’s more than 2,000 dogs, but only one can take home the title of Best In Show. CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock got a behind-the-scenes look at the 144th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:06Published

‘Super Bowl for Dogs’ Returns to New York City [Video]‘Super Bowl for Dogs’ Returns to New York City

Show host Jenny Taft told Cheddar that the biggest event in canine competitions is a culmination of a dog's "whole life" of work to compete for Best in Show.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:33Published

