(--brenna--)there is a free program tonight that will explore the little known facts of u.s. army music and theater programs.dr. karen dabney will talk about the history of the u.s. army music and theater program as well as army entertainment's national and international theatrical tours, such as the u.s. soldier show.dabney will also cover the issues that have delayed archiving the history.

It begins at 7 pm in the msu clark student center and is open to the public.