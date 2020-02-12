Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Army Music and Theater

Army Music and Theater

Video Credit: KFDX - Published < > Embed
Army Music and TheaterArmy Music and Theater
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Army Music and Theater

(--brenna--)there is a free program tonight that will explore the little known facts of u.s. army music and theater programs.dr. karen dabney will talk about the history of the u.s. army music and theater program as well as army entertainment's national and international theatrical tours, such as the u.s. soldier show.dabney will also cover the issues that have delayed archiving the history.

It begins at 7 pm in the msu clark student center and is open to the public.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Leuviah_Army

LeuViah ⁷ 📌 GA RT @cestlavie9090: "The BTS 2020 tour is driving demand unlike anything we’ve seen from a pop act in recent years." StubHub’s GM music & th… 2 hours ago

gold3n_army

Ariana⁷ EG☻ RT @KpopDAD1: Is there a #BTSarmy in SoCal who manages or owns a theater who would want to host a #BTS music video viewing event? Because I… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Veterans Day Art & Music Extravaganza [Video]Veterans Day Art & Music Extravaganza

Veterans showed off their art and music skills at the Avalon Theater.

Credit: KREXPublished

Gwen Stefani cancels another Las Vegas show citing sickness [Video]Gwen Stefani cancels another Las Vegas show citing sickness

Gwen Stafani says she is still sick and has canceled her Wednesday concert for her Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.