Boeing Employees Set to Vote on Union This Week

Fire officials plan to release more information later today seven o three mth a developing story that we've been following there's a multiple reports suggest staying present on trumpet to be visiting the lowcountry the federal aviation administration put out an alert sunday warning pilots to prepare for vip movement in the charleston area pilots were told to expect airspace restrictions and that notice came around the same time cnn's aviation editor tweeted this saying president rob will visit boeing's south carolina facility on friday the first sitting president to do so we are waiting for confirmation from either the white house are bowing and then there's his friend to the finish when it comes to that union vote happening over at boeing big week for the years these child workers will decide wednesday if they want to join that union or not meantime union representatives doing everything they can to convince employees that joining is the way to go are making rivers working for you with more rally set for today jon tester by now you've probably seen or heard an ad from either the international machinists scene or bowing in support or against the union vote.

It's a big battle over a vote that will happen on wednesday workers will decide if they want to join that union.

There's a rally today during my urging local boeing workers to vote yes it will be held at crowne plaza near teenager in north charleston the program is set to begin at three o'clock.

It's hard to miss all the signs and billboards lining i twenty six the machinists union and boeing are spending thousands of dollars trying to persuade voters to cast that ballot in their favor.

I am has said it will bring better wages to employees here in charleston similar to salaries of seattle washington employees boeing says that the union is misleading employees and that i am negotiates wages based on things like cost of living and taxes college of charleston political science chair gets knots as the vote swings in favor of labor unions it would be a new era in south carolina in present times as you know being a low unionization state makes it attractive to recruiting companies but also you know our state is one of the state has one of the highest levels of poverty.

It's a state where it's a state where all workers.

You know make lower wages and so you know it's it's not an easy answer.

It's really an interesting question that we're going to wear to see some some some really cool results on wednesday the well not him it's not serious he doesn't have an inside scoop to any poll numbers but he believes it will be close he said south carolina being a non unionized state for so long could play a role in results i do remember back in april of two thousand fifteen ended up calling off a similar vote just