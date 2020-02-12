Your Health Matters Medical Monday Minute - 2/13/2017

25 body, so why not make sure it's in tip top shape?

February means it's american heart month so there's no better time to make sure it's working properly.

To know how well your heart responds while it's working it's hardest -- an ekg is performed in addition to a stress test.

Getting on the treadmill helps doctors be able to know if you're receiving enough oxygen and proper blood flow.

Sometimes heart diseases don't show obvious signs -- so a stress test is your best bet.

" " particulary you'll want to come and get a test done if you're experiencing get a test done if you're experiencing chest pains, but mercy medical invites anyone who just wants to know how well their heart is working.

