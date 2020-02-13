Global  

Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy

Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy

Sources: Flynn's Job in Jeopardy

WASHINGTON, D.C.

-- National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's job security is in jeopardy, CBS News has learned, and White House policy adviser Stephen Miller's studied non-defense of Flynn illustrates a new level of isolation from Trump and his inner circle.
