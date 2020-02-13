Global  

TMN List: 2-13-17

Video Credit: WSYR ABC 9 Syracuse
Sunday is more than a day of rest, especially with Monday always on the way.

News Channel 9 finds out what the most successful people do before the end of the weekend, according to Forbes.
From forbes, we have the things successful people do on sunday to be productive monday through friday kate: first up, steal an hour to get organized.

Check your calendar, email a note to a coworker or yourself and make a to-do list prioritizing tasks you expect to come in first thing in the a.m.

Jennifer: try knocking out annoying chores earlier in the day rather than waiting until the last minute.

Do that load of laundry, prep for next week's meals or lay out your work clothes.

Tackle them ahead of time, and you can coast through the rest of the weekend.

Dan: fill your plate with healthy food.

Consuming rich, heavy food and alcohol on sunday will sink you into a food coma that can leave you lethargic on monday morning.

Kate: add meaning to the day.

Making your mondays brighter might come down to designating sunday as the day you do something active that's personally fulfilling-such as going on a nature hike or doing some volunteer work.

Dan: take




