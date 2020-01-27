Global  

UK Players Involved in Accident

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
0
U-k players were involved in an injury accident in lexington over the weekend.

The university says de'aaron fox and bam adebayo were involved in what police are calling a fender bender on nicholasville road around one sunday afternoon.

Both were passengers in the vehicle that struck another vehicle.

The players were not injured.

Police say someone from the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.




