Man Accused of Rape, Impersonating 80's Star

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published < > Embed
0
Actor from the 19- 80's sits in a kentucky jail this morning... wanted on sexual assault charges in several states.

Bardstown police say 36-year-old nathan larry loebe was arrested last week in connection with a sexual assault of a 40- year-old bardstown woman.

He is also wanted in colorado.... massachussetts... ohio and arizona in 40 open cases of stalking and harassment and in nine sexual assaults according to police.

During their investigation police say loebe had been finding his victims on online dating sites... pretending to be former child start brian bonsall... who once starred in the 80's sitcom "family ties."

Police say he even got tattoos to look more like bonsall.

The 35-year-old bonsall has had to post warnings online that he is being impersonated by loebe.

Loebe is in the nelson county jail on a two-million- dollar bond.

