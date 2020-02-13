House panel OKs new science standards

Global  

An Idaho House panel has approved new K-12 science standards, but only after striking key references to climate change caused by human behavior.
Discression... amy>> an idaho house panel has approved new k-12 science standards... but only after striking key references to climate change caused by human behavior.

The science standards hadn't been updated since 2001... the original version on thursday included the need to reduce and monitor human impacts on climate change.

However... republicans on the house education committee amended the rules on thursday to remove those sections before approving them.

