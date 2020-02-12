Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Trending: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade proud to support daughter identifying as transgender, Jussie Smollett faces new charge

Trending: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade proud to support daughter identifying as transgender, Jussie Smollett faces new charge

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Trending: Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade proud to support daughter identifying as transgender, Jussie Smollett faces new chargeIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GabriellBirchak

Gabrielle Birchak I know why Gabrielle is trending...Gabrielle Union. She and Dwayne Wade are truly amazing parents! But still...thes… https://t.co/iI5xT1x4gY 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett indicted on six counts for faking attack [Video]Jussie Smollett indicted on six counts for faking attack

CHICAGO — Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett is facing a new six-count indictment for filing false reports last year that he was the victim of a hate crime. According to USA Today, Smollett had..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:55Published

Mj Rodriguez on how Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to 'Pose' to help educate themselves on the LGBTQ+ community | The 20 [Video]Mj Rodriguez on how Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to 'Pose' to help educate themselves on the LGBTQ+ community | The 20

Mj Rodriguez on how Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union turned to 'Pose' to help educate themselves on the LGBTQ+ community | The 2020 MAKERS Conference

Credit: MAKERS Conference 2020     Duration: 01:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.