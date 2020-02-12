Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting a baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm...

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas! The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers...

KJ103 Ahhh! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child together! ❤️ https://t.co/YnfqmyYVke 1 hour ago

Beyond Beautiful Pop singer Joe Jonas @joejonas and #xmen actress Sophie Turner @Sophiee_Turner are reportedly expecting their fir… https://t.co/KEVSVZAC34 42 minutes ago

คุณน้องเพิร์ล’d be the man🏃🏼‍♀️ RT @ELLEmagazine : Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child https://t.co/S5AKiU9beA 25 minutes ago

Glamour Fashion Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child Together https://t.co/I1U8vcsbjE https://t.co/1d72G6SD6A 21 minutes ago

JenBelgium-BELGIQUE RT @CosmopolitanUK : Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first baby! https://t.co/yJJgzMKeMV 21 minutes ago

아이라 재 👸🏻 RT @TheCut : The Queen in the North is reportedly expecting an heir, and the Jonas Brother will become a Jonas father https://t.co/EZj4YmAxcc 8 minutes ago