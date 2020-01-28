Galentines day

Health concerns.

((roscoe))the day before valentine's day is known as "galentine's day."and people in central illinois are celebrating by helping women in the community.kathryn glynn came up with the idea.she didn't have a personal connection to races, but wanted to hold a benefit for the rape crisis center in urbana.races started as a grassroots effort, but has had money trouble the last couple years because of the state budget.leaders there say they've felt support from people in the area, but never quite like this.

Jaya - i think it's really cool to see over 45 years later, a group of women in the community, really spearheaded by one woman, saying, why don't we do this in a way that's going to be fun too and i think that's one of the great things about it.

It's going to be a really exciting, fun event.((roscoe))the event starts at six tonight.it's at rigg's beer company in urbana.

You can buy tickets at the door.we've got more information on our website -- illinois-homepage-dot-net.