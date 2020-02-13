T&F Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

>>> welcome back to trends and friends.

Joining us now and the giant http://upload.youtube.com/c... pancake.

We are talking about the alliance club international.

You are having your 66th annual festival.

That is to 8:00 at night and runs all day long.

>> that's $6 tickets in advance and $7 at the door and a lot of fun.

It's just a great event all day long and all proceeds go towards local charities.

>> how much -- >> and everything.

We do support the texas lions camp.

Everything else stays local.

>> i think that's one of the things that makes the pancakes so good.

They have that special ingredient.

We ordered 19,000 servings of orange juice.

Every number is big.

>> that is a lot of food.

>> go right or go home.

>>> where is that.

>> so far at the lubbock civic center and we have the event for there a day.

Fit takes a lot and have the phase.

How many do you help out today.

We have our members volunteer and we have 700 members from the community for stories and fraternitys and community organizations.

The event cannot function without all those volunteers.

It's a huge effort and a city wide deal.

>> that is awesome.

It's not as much as $145,000 before.

We want to.

We certainly want to.

We need your help, lubbock.

Http://upload.youtube.com/c... go and purchase your ticket or get it at the door on the day of the event which is -- >> you can also go to lubbock lions.org to purchase tickets there.

Everything goes to a great cause.

Thank you so much for what you do for the community and the fact that all of this is able to stay here and stay local is amazing.

In fact you are making in our commune any is just outstanding.

Thank you so much.

Make sure and get those tickets and $6 online or $7 at the door.

Don't go anywhere.

Across the world are coming together to perform at the united super market.