Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > T&F Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

T&F Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

Video Credit: KLBK - Published < > Embed
T&F Lions Club Pancake BreakfastThe Lions Club is hosting their 65th Pancake Festival
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

T&F Lions Club Pancake Breakfast

>>> welcome back to trends and friends.

Joining us now and the giant http://upload.youtube.com/c... pancake.

We are talking about the alliance club international.

You are having your 66th annual festival.

That is to 8:00 at night and runs all day long.

>> that's $6 tickets in advance and $7 at the door and a lot of fun.

It's just a great event all day long and all proceeds go towards local charities.

>> how much -- >> and everything.

We do support the texas lions camp.

Everything else stays local.

>> i think that's one of the things that makes the pancakes so good.

They have that special ingredient.

We ordered 19,000 servings of orange juice.

Every number is big.

>> that is a lot of food.

>> go right or go home.

>>> where is that.

>> so far at the lubbock civic center and we have the event for there a day.

Fit takes a lot and have the phase.

How many do you help out today.

We have our members volunteer and we have 700 members from the community for stories and fraternitys and community organizations.

The event cannot function without all those volunteers.

It's a huge effort and a city wide deal.

>> that is awesome.

It's not as much as $145,000 before.

We want to.

We certainly want to.

We need your help, lubbock.

Http://upload.youtube.com/c... go and purchase your ticket or get it at the door on the day of the event which is -- >> you can also go to lubbock lions.org to purchase tickets there.

Everything goes to a great cause.

Thank you so much for what you do for the community and the fact that all of this is able to stay here and stay local is amazing.

In fact you are making in our commune any is just outstanding.

Thank you so much.

Make sure and get those tickets and $6 online or $7 at the door.

Don't go anywhere.

Across the world are coming together to perform at the united super market.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

KinOnHealthCare

Kin On The Seattle First Hill Lions Club Pancake Breakfast is on 2/23/20, 8am - 1pm at Kawabe Memorial House. ALL-YOU-CAN-… https://t.co/Gr7WNcBx5t 13 hours ago

mcmvols

Mark McMasters RT @mcmvols: Pancake Breakfast!! Come out and support the Loretto Lions Club on this Sunday morning Feb 9th 7am till 11am. https://t.co/DrN… 4 days ago

AJhalli81

AnilJhalli The Kanata - Hazeldean Lions Club hosted the annual Winter Carnival today at the Dick Brule Community Centre. It wa… https://t.co/E6vd601NMh 5 days ago

HeidiSKegley

Heidi Kegley Thank you to the Lions Club and all of the sponsors! The pancake breakfast was wonderful! https://t.co/ZGvhNaa1vN 5 days ago

AllanHubley_23

Allan Hubley RT @DrFullertonMPP: Great to see everyone out at the Kanata-Hazeldean Lions Club Winter Carnival today for their pancake breakfast and slei… 5 days ago

DrFullertonMPP

Merrilee Fullerton, MPP Great to see everyone out at the Kanata-Hazeldean Lions Club Winter Carnival today for their pancake breakfast and… https://t.co/w9oVCXmSBD 5 days ago

hoopstingley

David Tingley RT @scottyandtony: Support the Riverview High School dragon boat teams by eating a delicious pancake breakfast this morning at the Rivervie… 5 days ago

scottyandtony

Scotty & Tony Support the Riverview High School dragon boat teams by eating a delicious pancake breakfast this morning at the Riv… https://t.co/Jqsi49gRUv 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.