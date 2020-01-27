Global  

Asking for answers

I'm just really passionate just with seeing all the different universities come together, try to make a difference.((roscoe))so students from across the state are standing in solidarity to keep lawmakers accountable.the u of i's student body president is leading the charge to ask for answers about the budget.((aaron))he worked on a letter to send to the assembly.other campus leaders from across the state have signed off on it as well.

W-c-i-a three's anna carrera is here.he says they want to open the lines of communication.

((anna))they're not demanding a full budget now.but the student body president says he wants to know what to tell other students when they ask about the budget, especially when it impacts them directly, through issues like public education money and map grants.

The u of i's flagship campus is almost a hundred miles away from springfield's capitol chambers.there have been good strides, but it's not there yet.but issues there have a huge impact on champaign county.

Ron lewis - the budget will always be a main initiative and a main problem that's affecting not only my university but everyone's universities.ron lewis is the student body president at the u of i.he's also a finance major.when he looks to the state's financial future -- he's concerned.

Ron - everyone wants a budget at this point.

It's just like, what's the right way to get to that point.

The point of the letter wasn't even really to say, hey we need this now but we just want to know what's going on, try to get a timeline, try to get something.

Lewis says students at the u of i have questions of their own.he wants to help answer them.

Ron - we're just all trying to work together to make things as easy as possible for our students here.

Students here aren't the only ones worried.the ripple effects of the budget battle hit close to home for thousands of others.ron - i have a lot of friends at eastern, a lot of friends at western and i've been able to see how it's impacting them and impacting their university as a whole.student body leaders from those and other colleges have signed on as well - all wanting to know more about what's to come.

((anna))lewis says he wants the opportunity to sit down with those legislative leaders to talk things through.he says they've had some response already and hope to have more soon.thanks anna.

((aaron))students say they want a meeting with all the student body leaders where they lay out the issues and ways to solve them.

Student body leaders from 20 colleges signed the letter to lawmakers.

That includes those from e-i- u, u-i-s and lincoln land community college.in total, those signatures represent more than 200-thousand students in illinois.

((roscoe))getting to class just



