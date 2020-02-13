Global  

Arkansans Love the RomCom 'Sweet Home Alabama'

-- arkansas' favorite romantic comedy is "sweet home alabama".

The website -- "decluttr" -- surveyed people from around the country to see which rom-com is the state's favorite.

Arkansas and three other southern states all picked, "sweet home alabama" as the favorite.

The film stars reese witherspoon... josh lucas and patrick dempsey.

The most popular movie in the country was, "love, actually.

