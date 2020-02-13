Student therapy dog 'Landon' is making a difference at Chico schools

The bidwell jr high yearbook is making his rounds at other schools in chico.

Debbie, now when students at emma wilson elementary think of their schools mascot, they think of landon bishop.

Landon is a working therapy dog for special ed students but interacts with any student who needs him.

Landon is known for signing year books with his paw print.

Niculina archer is a volunteer and owner of nikki peticure- and says landon also dresses up on holidays.

One fourth grader thinks therapy dogs help students focus better in school.

"every school should have therapy dogs because they comfort people and more schools might make children happy and it might be easier to learn when they are happier..

This is my first time actually ever having a therapy dog and its really nice for me to have him because it just makes me smile when i see him," terry bishop is landon's owner and is an aid for special ed.

Bishop says that landon helps students express their feelings without having to force it.

On valentines day, landon will be handing out valentines cards with his paw print on them.

Bishop says landon comes to the elementary school on monday and wednesday.