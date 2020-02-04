63 degrees Last chance to support us in our epic quest to get a start in the allstarmile - the competition is coming from ever… https://t.co/MmFIlIlmXw 1 hour ago

Rich Jeff I know the forward players get the plaudits, in particular Pereira but how good was Livermore last night? A true ca… https://t.co/rHbJIpzys2 2 hours ago

Lisa RT @BKennedyTV: Despite the commitment of Auburn transfer QB Joey Gatewood, former @LexCathSports QB @BeauAllen11 opted to stick with his c… 2 hours ago

Paulo Barbosa @GoddessPocax @_Kenziepuff You're not alone competition is everywhere 😏 https://t.co/rsuz1psCIw 6 hours ago

Michael Barton RT @CoachJuice6: Thanks @KalenDeBoer I appreciate the opportunity to get with this great staff! Spring ball will be 🔥 with competition ever… 6 hours ago

Bryan Kennedy Despite the commitment of Auburn transfer QB Joey Gatewood, former @LexCathSports QB @BeauAllen11 opted to stick wi… https://t.co/6xeOC4TEGX 6 hours ago