Vincennes University speaker talks about the importance of mental health

"recent service project".

"vincennes university"..

Put a spotlight on the importance "of mental health" this morning.

Mental health speaker "mike veny" visited for a presentation.

He gave his talk called "transforming stigma: how to become a mental wellness superhero".

"veny" shared his story about growing-up "with behavior problems".

"he says"..

He was expelled from several schools and had multiple suicide attempts.

"veny says"..

He 1st stepped onto the path of public speaking..

When he needed "help the most".

///// ////// "i had a breakdown in 2011 and i called a mental health professional for help and she said can i hire you?"

////// "veny" has delivered "a ted-x talk" and has been featured "on national television".




