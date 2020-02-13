USM president speaks to West Harrison High students

- high school seniors ready to- start the journey to- college recieved some key advic- today from one of the state's - leaders in higher education.- news 25's grant chighizola was- at west harrison high and has - more on how students are soarin- to new heights.

- - graduation is comming up fast - for seniors like to-win-day - seymour.

However, with- the help of her teachers and a- talk from one of the state's- leaders in higher education, sh- feels like she's ready to soar- into college.

- sot-tuende seymour: future- southern miss student - "since i have all these courses i've taken in high school, and - - - - can start off early in college,- that just makes me feel like my- college experience will be way- much- - - - smoother."

West harrison seniors accepted- to southern miss- recieved a special visit from - school president dr.- rodney bennett about what they- can expect as they transition t- the next chapter of their lives- sot-dr. rodney bennett: - president, southern miss- "we are preparing young people across the state to take their- rightful place in - positions of leadership across- our state, and i think higher - education is certainly an - important way to accomplish tha- goal."

Fellow senior levi fore plans t- study criminal justice in - college.

He says the president'- talk on thisngs like southern - miss' study abroad programs and- scholarships- have opened his eyes to new - opportunities for the next- chapter of his life.- sot-levi fore: west harrison- high senior - "it showed that, like, it's not as hard as it has to, like it's- not too hard to do.

I have a lo- going on right now with other - classes but they've basically - showed that just a- little time on a sunday - afternoon can put you a lot - further with money involved."

Following a round of questions- from the students and - a fun photo opportunity, dr.- bennett says he's encouraged by- this group of future golden - eagles.

Sot-dr. rodney bennett- "i have no doubt that the kids that are coming from the coast- are ready to do - college-level work and certainl- ready to graduate from usm in - four years."

At west harrison high school, - grant chighizola, news- 25.