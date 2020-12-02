Midday Guest 2/12/20 - World of Customs Auto Show 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Midday Guest 2/12/20 - World of Customs Auto Show Sherry Thompson and Emily Rogers from the World of Customs Auto are here to talk about the upcoming car show February 21-23 at the Tupelo Furniture Market in Buildings 4 & 5. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for ages 6-11, and 0-5 get in free. For more information call 662-538-8426. 0

