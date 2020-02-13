Mayo holds off Winona

It's the final week of the regular season for our area boys hockey teams. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á went to see how one of our teams is looking before entering the postseason next week./// it's hard to believe we're staring tournament time right in the face á the girls section championships are this week and the boys section tournament kicks off next week.

Mayo playing host to winona at graham tonight.

First period á the shot by the winhawks is blocked by payton mancuso and this would just end up being a physical matchup.

Skip ahead á jack thompson with the shot on goal but it's deflected once more.

And winona keeps the mayo keeper busy tonight á another save here this time by the spartans.

Mayo's ethan norman with a chance of his own á once again saved by the keeper.

Mayo would go on to take the three to one victory.///