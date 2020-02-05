Global  

Insurance Rates Increase in Accidents

Insurance Rates Increase in Accidents
Insurance Rates Increase in Accidents

Among kids and teens are linked to alcohol.

((chris)) a new study looked at nearly 85- thousand vehicle deaths of people under 21.

Nearly 28-percent were killed in accidents where the driver was legally drunk and half involved drivers with blood alcohol levels over zero.

Experts say limiting late night driving for teens could help reduce alcohol- related deaths.

The states with the strongest alcohol policies had the fewest deaths.

((chris)) drivers are seeing car insurance rate hikes when they're involved in accidents that aren't their fault.

The consumer federation of america found premium hikes in some no-fault cases reaching as high as 4-hundred dollars.

The group says progressive uses a not-at-fault penalty - while geico, farmers and allstate sometimes raised rates.

State farm was the exception - with no penalties for not- at-fault accidents.

((chris))




