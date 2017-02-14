Money in Your Pocket Minute: 2-14-17

With today's "national organ donor day."

Rick: one of the easiest ways to improve your credit score is to improve your credit utilization ratio.

Now, the most important thing in your credit score is paying on time.

That accounts for thirty-five percent but the credit utilization is the second most important accounting for about thirty- percent of your fico score.

So what exactly is it?

It's pretty simple, what they do is they take a look at the total amount of credit you have available that you can borrow again.

So you know you tally up all of your credit cards and then they take a look at what you're actually borrowing, looking then at the ratio.

So for example, lets say you have 10,000 dollars you could borrow, you got three thousand out that's thirty percent, that's a credit utilization ratio of thirty-percent.

That's the key number, you need to keep it thirty-percent or under that will help and give you a good credit score.

If you're above a thirty-percent it's hurting your credit score.

And even if you're paying of your credit cards every single month they actually don't know that when there're looking at your score.

They're just looking at whatever your utilization is at the time they check it.

So, if your have nine thousand dollars out on ten thousand credit line, even if your paying that off every month that's a lousy credit utilization and it's gonna hurt your credit score.

Keep it thirty percent or under.

With your money in your pocket minute, i'm rick