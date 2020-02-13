Centennial's Cardani, Risinger ready for state wrestling 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCIA - Published Centennial's Cardani, Risinger ready for state wrestling CHAMPAIGN -- Centennial has never had a state champion wrestler. Justin Cardani is looking to change that this weekend. The junior is the top seed in the Class 2A 106 pound bracket with a perfect 41-0 record this season after winning regional and sectional titles. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Centennial's Cardani, Risinger ready for state wrestling -- a multi minute score drought -- and this view from the six was not in the playbook -- centralia goes up 18-6 ---they finally break the scoring drought midway through the second quarter -- it's sams for three the raiders make a great comeback but not quite enough as christ our rock luthern wins it by oneurbana high school's appeal to the ihsa board over using ineligible players was denied today.three weeks ago -- ihsa executive director craig anderson ruled two girls basketball players ineligible until march sixth for not complying with residence by- laws.urbana





You Might Like

Tweets about this