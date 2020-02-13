TMN List: 2-14-17

Dan: in celebration of valentine's day, we have some useful trivia for you in today's list from usa today.

Jennifer: first up, many track the origin of the holiday back to a christian feast that took place on february 14 during the middle ages, the feast of st.

Valentine.

Kate: according to the national retail federation americans spent $19.7 billion on valentine's day last year.

This year americans are spending on average $137.

Jennifer: originality does not seem to be what people shoot for when it comes to purchasing gifts.

The retail federation found that 61 percent of men gave flowers to their valentines last year.

Dan: about 45 percent of people do not celebrate valentine's day.

Kate: why not treat yourself?

According to the retail federation, 9.5 percent of those surveyed pull out their wallets to buy themselves a gift