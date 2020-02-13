To tell us what comes next.

The debate lasted a little more than an hour... before lawmakers voted in favor of house bill 14... also known as the blue lives matter bill.

It would make law officers, firefighters and emergency medical crews a protected class under a law that applies to crimes motivated by race, religion, sexual orientation or national origin.

The vote on monday was divided down part lines... with 37 kentucky representatives voted in favor of the bill and 13 voting against.

Opponents say state law already includes tougher penalties for harming police officers.

Supporters of the bill say it signals that people targeting first responders would face "the full brunt of kentucky law."

Organizers of the black lives matter say calling it the "blue lives matter" bill is "offensive" and some activists protested in the gallery overlooking the house chamber monday.

The bill now heads to the c1 3 senate.

If passed... it will be forwarded to governor matt bevin for his signature.

