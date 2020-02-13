Filer shocks Kimberly

Your way.

Kimberly boys basketball entered tonight's district playoff game undefeated against conference foes.

In the first battle against filer, the bulldogs won by 26.

In the last contest, they only won by nine.

These teams go to battle as the one versus four seed.

Zach wright puts the bulldogs within one.

Closing seconds of the first quarter, filer up five and jackson randall closes the gap, as his floater goes it's 13-10.

Then kimberly goes on a run, the bulldogs on the inbounds play, zach wright to the big man and he can drain them from the corners too.

It's 21-15 but don't count out the wildcats... cooper moon, the senior, drives, puts up a shot as he's hacked on the play... wildcats cut the deficit in half and pull off a shocker filer comes away as the winner in a huge upset of the bulldogs, 57-52.

Kimberly takes on gooding in a loser-out contest tomorrow at six thirty while the wildcats now advance to play buhl in the semi-final in