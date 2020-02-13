Sheriff: Man beats woman to death in Fresno workplace

Ken good evening, and thanks for joining us.

I'm ken malloy.

Lindsey and i'm lindsey pena.

Lindsey we're following some breaking news tonight... a murder investigation now underway... after a woman was killed at a business... on willow, near north -- just south of fresno.

Ken anchor kathryn herr joins us live at the scene right now... with an update.

Kathryn?

Herr this happened at riobravo power plant.

They're a biomass energy company.

Herr investigators say the suspect and the victim - a man and woman - work for an outside company.

They were working here at riobravo for the outside company.

The pair arrived early this morning... sometime after lunch the suspect and victim got into argument and that lead to a physical fight.

Workers from riobravo stepped in to try and stop the attack tony botti, fresno sheriff's office "some of the rio bravo employees started to hear some commotion directed attention to back of property and noticed man beating this woman.

They intervened to get him to back down and they were able to detain him.

And cpr efforts from there which unfortunately didn't help her in this case."

Herr the suspect is described as a 28 year old man.

The victim is a woman in her 30s.

Herr homicide detectives say the suspect has been cooperating.

Investigators are trying to determine what the history was between the man and the woman.

Whether there was a relationship between them, how long they had worked together.

Part of the plant here is shut down while the investigation is underway.

Neither the victim or the suspect has been identified - no names released.

We'll bring you more information as we get it.

Live in malaga kh cbs47 ewn.