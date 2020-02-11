Motorcyclist seriously injured in Rapid City crash

City>> a man is alive but seriously injured after his motorcycle collided with a pickup.

The accident happened around two o'clock this afternoon.

A f-150 was turning left off of gill avenue onto west main street while the motorcycle driver was also turning left out of a parking lot onto west main street.

Brendyn medina rapid city police department>> "they were both making left turns from the respective areas and they actually met in the middle of the road here.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries.

Mp>> traffic was backed-up for a while on west main street near jackson boulevard and mountain view