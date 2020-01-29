v day rita

Global  

A lot of love.

"i'm one of those old ladies that walks a mile in 20 minutes."

Tennis shoes... check... hershey kiss costume... check.... "i thought i was going waaay too fast for you."

You could say... this 84-year-old volunteer... rita durnin... was on a mission this morning.

Her mission... "this is for jill."

To deliver valentine's day grams to patients and workers at saint mary's health.

"happy valentine's day!"

Rita delivered gram after gram... "jermey?"

Gave out hugs... "i just have to give you a hug."

And brought smiles to people's faces.

"and my niece said, 'i want to be a hershey's kiss.'" but this isn't this hershey's first kiss.

She's been delivering these valentine's day treats for years.

"makes you feel good that you brought a little sunshine on their day, where they're not feeling good and here... this helps."

And has put in almost 16 thousand volunteer hours with saint mary's.

"she knows every inch of the hospital grounds, so we can send her anywhere."

And boy..

Did she go everywhere....and fast!

"but i tell you i walk way too fast for them."

Spreading some good 'ole love throughout the halls of st.

Mary's.

Amanda chodnicki, 44news.

Today is the day of love... but




