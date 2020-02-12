What goes into delivering Valentines Day flowers?

Florists..

Having to spend a lot of time on the road today... making their deliveries..

But it's taking them even longer..

Because of construction.

Newschannel nine's chorus nylander is live in central el paso tonight with more.

Chorus?

Chorus: there is plenty of construction around el paso.

And while it can be a headache for those of us headed to and from work..

These roadways are where delivery drivers do work..

And it's costing them time..

And money.

Yazmin "we are very busy this is the biggest holiday for us" chorus yazmin clenent owns kern place florist in el paso... chorus for her family business she says valentine's day is essential for survival... and luckily she says the day is always very busy... yazmin "the guys will be in trouble if they don't send flowers today, the whole year they'll hear complaints" chorus she says they'll deliver thousands of flowers..and to prepare she's hired 20 temporary drivers to deliver them.

Elizabeth "we have one day to get these deliveries done..."people get flowers they get pretty happy, usually shocked most of the time"" chorus college student elizabeth villalba spent 2 hours..

Delivering just 6 orders.

Part of the reason it took her so long..

Elizabeth "oh...construction is terrible" chorus the florist says construction does slow their drivers down...but they come in early to make sure they can make their deliveries.

Yazmin "of course they choose to do the remodeling tuesday but they don't know they don't care" chorus for drivers like elizabeth time equals money... and a lot of time is spent dogging orange barrels or... elizabeth "there's no parking now we have to go in this big garage at this hospital" chorus but for elizabeth this busy day has a special purpose... elizabeth "i like to make people happy flowers make people happy" chorus: and no surprise here..

Red roses..

The most popular flower on valentine's day.

According to kern place florist..

At their shop alone..

They've sold more than 25-hundred of them today.

Reporting live in central el paso, chorus nylander news channel 9.

Faran: if you're not using the waze app to get around town... and beat