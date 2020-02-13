Last Minute Flower Shoppers

Kristen buechler is off tonight.

Last minute love birds flocked to floral shops all around the area today.

To pick up some of those last minute gifts.

For shirleys floral company--they say today is the largest and busiest holiday of the year for their shop.

They tell us they fill hundress of orders throughout the holiday week.

Some of the biggest sellers, besides roses--of course--are tropical arrangements such as orchids and callililies.

Customers can pick up the arrangements in store or choose delivery services.

<<(ty tipsword/general manager) "finacnially speaking its our largest holiday of the year.

Volume wise we do anywhere from 700 to 1200 orders for the holiday week.>> he adds a little piece of advice for those last minute shoppers for next year?---to ensure the smoothest service and happiest significant other--place your orders a week